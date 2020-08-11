Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 6,095 Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 122.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 43,007 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 107.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 34,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,108,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,222,000 after acquiring an additional 294,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seabridge Gold stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -144.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

