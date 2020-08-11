Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 4,231 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 123,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $708,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $8,199,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director Willard H. Dere sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $547,592.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry J. Fuchs sold 23,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,991,430.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,389,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,606,515. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMRN opened at $118.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.19 and its 200-day moving average is $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.88 and a 12 month high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $429.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.02 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.