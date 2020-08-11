Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trane were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,420,425,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $1,210,301,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $879,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $579,616,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth $533,524,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TT stock opened at $118.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.27. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Trane has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Trane had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cleveland Research began coverage on Trane in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trane from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

