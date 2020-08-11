Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFPT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Proofpoint by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Proofpoint by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 603,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,915,000 after buying an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 343.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $107.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.01 and a beta of 1.37. Proofpoint Inc has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $133.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.93.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $289,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $152,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,892 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,982. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

