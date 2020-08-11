Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLTR. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $320,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000.

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Investment Grade Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.74.

