Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,855 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 17.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,218,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,051,000 after buying an additional 943,914 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 792.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,765,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $305,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 99.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,202,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,814 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zendesk by 9.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,840,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,829,000 after purchasing an additional 161,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zendesk by 146.0% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,261,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,779,000 after purchasing an additional 749,027 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Zendesk Inc has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $101.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -55.58 and a beta of 1.32.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $246.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZEN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Zendesk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zendesk from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $36,818.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,573.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $1,775,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,159 shares in the company, valued at $9,956,354.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,833 shares of company stock worth $10,153,097 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

