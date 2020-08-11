Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BATS:FLQM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLQM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FLQM opened at $33.35 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $28.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.