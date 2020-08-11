Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 26.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

IBMM stock opened at $27.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

