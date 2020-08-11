Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stake in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Gladstone Land worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.6% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 6.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 362,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the period. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAND stock opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $16.76. The stock has a market cap of $355.40 million, a PE ratio of -146.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Land Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0448 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.74%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub raised Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.48.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

