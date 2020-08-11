Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $526,000 Stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,866,000 after purchasing an additional 169,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,991,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,824,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,143,000 after buying an additional 1,736,871 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after purchasing an additional 698,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,397,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,460,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $35.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 21.81. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

FNF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 256,732 shares in the company, valued at $8,782,801.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $685,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,181 shares of company stock worth $10,771,071 in the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

