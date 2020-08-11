Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $532,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 625.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 4,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth $49,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $195.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.16. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $204.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.16.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $861.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.52 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.50.

In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 33,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.52, for a total transaction of $5,756,414.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,760,677.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 15,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $3,062,277.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,311.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,755 shares of company stock worth $20,153,822. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

