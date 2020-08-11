Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $553,000 Position in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at about $737,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 12.05, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Health Investors Inc has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $91.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $84.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.11 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 57.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

