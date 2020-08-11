Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $568,000 Position in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (NYSE:TDF) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 4.8% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,835,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,120,000 after acquiring an additional 499,510 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,619,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,671,000 after purchasing an additional 259,924 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Templeton Dragon Fund by 2.6% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 391,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,728,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 41,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $23.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

