Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $572,000 Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EWMC) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,122 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWMC opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $68.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.33.

