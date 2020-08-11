Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $591,000 Holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,666 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRET. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average is $9.42. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $15.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 5th.

