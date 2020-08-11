Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $606,000 Stock Position in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,353,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 593,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,372 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 565,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 409,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 29,302 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

