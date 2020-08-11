Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2,321.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after buying an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at about $242,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Nepsis Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 235,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 27,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In related news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.37 per share, with a total value of $619,695.00. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $32.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 15.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.