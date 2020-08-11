Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,073 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new position in Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov during the 1st quarter valued at $3,044,000.

Get Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA DNOV opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov has a 12-month low of $26.25 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov (NYSEARCA:DNOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Cboe Vst Eq Dp Buf Nov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.