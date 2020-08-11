Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $570,000 in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Perrigo by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the first quarter worth $134,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRGO opened at $51.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Perrigo in a research note on Sunday, June 7th. Argus cut Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Perrigo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

