Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $578,000 in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.94% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,240,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,491,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 862.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 101,733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 55,294.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 82,941 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

