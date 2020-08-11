Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $594,000 in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SHLL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHLL. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Acquisition by 126.7% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tortoise Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,661,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Tortoise Acquisition by 1,165.8% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 184,200 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $492,000.

In other Tortoise Acquisition news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 1,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $21,452,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SHLL opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $34.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04.

About Tortoise Acquisition

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

