Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April in the first quarter valued at about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAPR opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $25.50. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF April has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $26.68.

