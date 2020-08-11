Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAMR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 421.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,902,000 after buying an additional 85,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $65.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Company insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

