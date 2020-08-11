Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 262,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,451,000 after purchasing an additional 114,528 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 18,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock opened at $70.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.95. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $834.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSM. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.13.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

