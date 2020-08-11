Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

DHIL opened at $122.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.64. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.00 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

In related news, Director Randolph J. Fortener sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,492. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

