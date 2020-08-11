Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 32 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in NVR by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,950,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NVR by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.1% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $3,910.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,502.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,326.33. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,043.01 and a 52 week high of $4,071.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total value of $7,936,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,226,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on NVR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,650.00.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

