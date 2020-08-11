Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth $1,623,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,804,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000.

Get iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDNA opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average of $32.75. iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $22.32 and a one year high of $41.30.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.