Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 57,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sony during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,320,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sony by 3.6% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony by 408.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sony alerts:

SNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of Sony stock opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sony Corp has a one year low of $50.94 and a one year high of $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $100.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.87.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.