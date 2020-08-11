Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 10.0% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Hercules Capital by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. 33.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HTGC. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $10.75 to $11.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Hercules Capital Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital Inc will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.73%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

