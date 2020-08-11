Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,272 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 424,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 66,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.21.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $131,061 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.33.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

