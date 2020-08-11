Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:MCEF) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 7.18% of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000.

NASDAQ MCEF opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 14th.

