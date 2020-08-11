Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 641,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after buying an additional 63,658 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,969,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 149,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 114,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $96.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.89. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.02 and a 52-week high of $101.44.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

