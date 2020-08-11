Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,714 Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 147.1% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,273,846 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,660 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,246,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after purchasing an additional 67,572 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 494,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after buying an additional 30,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 234,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,807 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund stock opened at $11.26 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.52 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

