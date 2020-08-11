Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.68% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $1,563,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $53.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

