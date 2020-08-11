Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 18,771 Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities (NYSE:BCX) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,771 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 913,373 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 57,846 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 451,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 164,573 shares in the last quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities by 326.8% in the first quarter. RiverNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,797 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the first quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Resources and Commodities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

Shares of BlackRock Resources and Commodities stock opened at $6.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. BlackRock Resources and Commodities has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

