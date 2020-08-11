Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,550 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of IOO stock opened at $56.70 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $38.23 and a 12 month high of $56.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.13.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.