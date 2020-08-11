Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 7,081 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $675,000.

NYSEARCA:GLTR opened at $103.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average of $81.67. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $105.13.

