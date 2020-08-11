Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,779,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $16,090,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $6,745,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $5,503,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

PATK opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $69.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeff Rodino sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $162,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,385. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $502,002.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 299,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,998,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,630,390 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PATK. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Patrick Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

