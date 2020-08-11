Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 825 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,755 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Best Buy by 178.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 814 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $104.22 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.92 and a 200 day moving average of $79.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $885,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.