Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 938 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 938 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. FMR LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 53.0% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,921 shares in the company, valued at $648,861.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.06. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $258.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.70.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

