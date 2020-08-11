CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CIM. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 1st quarter worth $9,242,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth about $3,986,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 373.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 536,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 422,956 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,608,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,587,000 after acquiring an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after acquiring an additional 299,735 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIM opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1 year low of $6.42 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.88.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.45%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

CIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from $23.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

