Craig Hallum Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $156.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $136.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paylocity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Friday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.07.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCTY opened at $133.06 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.19. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paylocity will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,311,074.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,012,478. Corporate insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 210,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paylocity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.