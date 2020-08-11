Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Donegal Group worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 1,794.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 271.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Donegal Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the first quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

DGICA stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $16.19. The company has a market cap of $427.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.70 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 7,316 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $109,374.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,704.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $28,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,796 shares in the company, valued at $700,222.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGICA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Donegal Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Donegal Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Donegal Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, Commercial Lines of Insurance, and Investment in DFSC.

