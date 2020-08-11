Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,466 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Endo International were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,430 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Endo International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 197,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 636,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Endo International by 37.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International during the first quarter worth about $402,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Endo International in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Shares of ENDP opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Endo International PLC has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $7.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 91.41%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.99 million. On average, research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

