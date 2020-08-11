Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 104.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,432,000 after buying an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.00.

FICO opened at $437.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $421.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.26. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $447.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.99, for a total transaction of $1,226,193.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,193.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $9,793,556 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

