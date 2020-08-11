First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of First Financial worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Financial by 46.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THFF opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.02. First Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $46.93.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Corp will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

THFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

