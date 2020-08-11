First Trust Advisors LP Buys 21,886 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 52.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Carpenter Technology worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Carpenter Technology by 49.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $49.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,446,000.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.23 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

