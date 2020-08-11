First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,092 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FVC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,133,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,472,000 after purchasing an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.6% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 47,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.01.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.