Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Genesco worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 63.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 718,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 278,031 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Genesco by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 456,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 72,194 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 378,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 144,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genesco by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a market cap of $266.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.54. Genesco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $53.20.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). The business had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.47 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GCO shares. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet cut Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

