GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.18% of GSI Technology worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 419.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of GSI Technology by 12.4% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 24.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 36,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSI Technology alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $142.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.91. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.60% and a negative net margin of 44.09%.

GSI Technology Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.